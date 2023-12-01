BUET Professor Syeda Sultana Razia wins 2023 OPCW The Hague Award - Dainikshiksha

BUET Professor Syeda Sultana Razia wins 2023 OPCW The Hague Award

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Professor Dr. Syeda Sultana Razia of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was awarded the prestigious 2023 The Hague Award at OPCW annual Conferece of the State Parties.

Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ambassador Fernando Arias and Ambassador Henk van der Kwast, on behalf of the Dutch Government, jointly handed over the Award to her at the inauguration of the 28th Session of the Conference of States Parties (CSP 28).

The other co-recipients were Spiez Laboratory (Switzerland) and Hubert K. Foy, Director of African Centre for Science and International Security.

Since receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013, OPCW has been judging and awarding individuals/institutions from around the world in recognition of their distinctive works relating to the objectives of the Convention. She is the first Bangladeshi to receive this award.

OPCW recognized Dr Razia for her contributions in promoting chemical safety and security in Bangladesh as also her role as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) where she served as a member from 2018 to 2023 and "contributed in generating new knowledge for securing the world free from chemical weapons".

Dr. Razia currently serves as a Professor at Department of Chemical Engineering of BUET.source: unb

10 scholar students, teachers get fine arts dean's award in RU - dainik shiksha 10 scholar students, teachers get fine arts dean's award in RU Israel prison authority says 33 Palestinian prisoners released under deal - dainik shiksha Israel prison authority says 33 Palestinian prisoners released under deal Weather may remain dry over country - dainik shiksha Weather may remain dry over country Seminar on emerging antimicrobial resistance genes held at JU - dainik shiksha Seminar on emerging antimicrobial resistance genes held at JU please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0042600631713867