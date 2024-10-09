BUFT Organized an Orientation Program for the Fall Semester - Dainikshiksha

An Orientation Program for the newly admitted students of the Fall Semester 2024 at BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) took place on October 9, 2024, at the BUFT Permanent Campus, Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka.

The Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Eng. Ayub Nabi Khan, addressed the fresher’s, along with other distinguished speakers, including Prof. Dr. Md. Alamgir Hossain, Treasurer and Dean of the Faculty of Fashion Studies; Distinguished Prof. Md. Muinuddin Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies and Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences; Prof. Dr. Sirajul Karim Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Studies; Prof. Dr. Eng. Mohammed Robaiyat Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Apparel Studies; and Registrar Mr. Md. Rafiquzzaman.

Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Jalil, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Faculty of Textile Engineering, delivered the welcome address, while the Director of Student Welfare, Gp Capt ANM Rafiqul Alam (Retd.), extended the vote of thanks. Special remarks were also shared by Mr. Md. Sharif Uddin, Principal of Uttara Model College, and newly admitted student Ahsan Habib. The event was attended by the Chief Financial Officer, Controller of Examinations, Director of BIFT, Director of Public Relations, department chairs, Deputy Director of Admissions, Proctor, Librarian, IT Manager, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students, and their guardians.