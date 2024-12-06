Butterfly fair at JU amid festivity - Dainikshiksha

A daylong Butterfly Fair 2024 was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on today amid festivity.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan inaugurated the fair as the chief guest by releasing colorful balloons at 11:00 am at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium premises of the university.

Addressing the event, JU VC said, Butterfly Fair at JU is a worthy event for two reasons. First, it formally establishes ethical consideration towards animals. Second, this unique initiative has brought recognition to JU.

The fair also teaches us how a single butterfly can contribute to the protection of humanity, he said.

He expressed gratitude to those who initiated this fair and to those who continue to sustain it.

The daylong fair featured a drawing competition and puppet show for children, photography exhibition, a butterfly exhibition, debate and screening of documentary on butterflies and their habitat.

This year, Sabuj Chakma, founder of the ‘Plantation for Nature’- a forest and nature based organisation and Md Sabbir Ahmed, a student from the Zoology Department of Jagannath University were honored with the Butterfly Award 2024 and the ‘Butterfly Young Enthusiast Award 2024’ respectively for their contribution towards conserving butterflies.

Since 2010, the JU Zoology Department has been organizing the fair in collaboration with Cute Cosmetics, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Channel I and the Prokriti O Jibon Foundation.

Source: BSS