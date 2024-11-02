CA accords SAFF winning women's team reception, asks for written demands - Dainikshiksha

During a reception ceremony at the State Guest House Jamuna in the morning today, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus asked the players of the Bangladesh team that won the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal last week to submit a list of their demands in writing, assuring them of working on those in the coming days.

Last Thursday, Bangladesh successfully defended their SAFF Women's Championship title by defeating hosts Nepal 2-1 in an entertaining final at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu.

"Sir [Chief Adviser] listened very intently to the issues faced by the women football players and asked them to submit details of their demands in writing," Youth and Sports adviser Asif Mahmud told reporters after the reception ceremony.



"We will also look into the demands once we get it in writing from the players," Mahmud added.

All 23 footballers of the squad, the team manager Mahmuda Ananya, and head coach Peter Butler arrived for the reception ceremony at around 10:30am today.