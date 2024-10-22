CA seeks enhanced business with Azerbaijan - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today sought increased business and trade with Azerbaijan as its non-resident ambassador Elchin Huseynli called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

“The chief adviser called Azerbaijan "a good friend" and sought increased business and trade between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan”, his press wing said.

Prof Yunus also recalled his long relationships with the Azerbaijani people, its leadership, and universities.

The upcoming COP-29 summit in Baku, and energy, trade, business cooperation, planned air services agreement between the two countries were discussed during the meeting as well.

The chief adviser is expected to join the COP- 29 summit in the Azerbaijan capital, where at least 32,000 people will descend to mainly discuss the thorny issue of climate finance.

Ambassador Huseynli also stressed the need for deeper trade ties between two countries as Baku is seeking "new opportunities" and ways for opening up doors for more businesses.

He said a foreign office consultation between the two countries was held in Baku in June.

Azerbaijan has sought to sign an air services agreement with Bangladesh, he added.source: bss