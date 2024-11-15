CA to open waiting lounge for expatriates at HSIA - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will inaugurate a spacious and comfortable waiting lounge for the expatriate workers at the multilevel car parking area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

"We are honoured to announce that the Honourable Chief Adviser will grace the inauguration ceremony on the evening of November 14, upon his return from abroad," HSIA's Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told media this morning.

The chief adviser is scheduled to arrive at HSIA today from Azerbaijan's capital Baku after attending the global climate summit "Conference of Parties-29 (COP-29).

Islam said the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has arranged a spacious, comfortable waiting lounge on the second floor of the multilevel car parking area at the airport for the esteemed expatriates and their families' convenience.

"The new lounge offers a range of amenities, including dedicated waiting areas, a baby care room, prayer spaces for both men and women, and a reasonably-priced cafeteria ... we are proud to serve our valued passengers with this enhanced experience," he said.

The CAAB has taken the initiative to serve the expatriate workers and their acquaintances those arrives at the airport much earlier of their flight from remote areas of the country.

On November 11, Prof Yunus inaugurated a special lounge named "Probashi Lounge" for the country's migrant workers inside the HSIA.

The Probashi Lounge is a first of its kind at the Dhaka airport to offer Bangladeshi migrant workers some space to take rest and get subsidised food for refreshments.

source: bss