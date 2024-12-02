CA urges Sweden to invest more in Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday invited more Swedish investment, saying the Interim Government was carrying out vital reforms to ensure ease in doing business in the country.

Dr Yunus made the comments when the ambassador of Sweden, Nicolas Weeks, called on the Chief Adviser at his Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

"We encourage more Swedish investment in Bangladesh," the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said, adding that his government has curbed corruption, made investment in export processing zones easier, and moved to ratify ILO conventions on labour laws.

Ambassador Weeks said his government supports the Yunus-led Interim Government and its move to reform the police, judiciary, election commission and civil administration.

“Let me assure you that you have our full support in this transition,” Weeks said.

During the meeting they also discussed aspects of the July-August revolution, the government's reform initiatives, Swedish investment in Bangladesh, and women’s role in the mass uprising.

Professor Yunus said his government is determined to carry out reforms before holding elections. He said the key word of the revolution was reform.

The Chief Adviser said the situation in the country has stabilised, although some challenges remain including managing high expectations from various groups in the society.

“Managing expectations is a big task. We are trying, but we are very careful,” he said.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and principal coordinator of the SDG Affairs, and Shahnaz Gazi, Director General of the foreign ministry, were also present during the meeting.