Case filed over burning train compartments in Jamalpur - Dainikshiksha

A case has been filed over burning three carriages of the intercity Jamuna Express train near Sarishabari railway station in Jamalpur early today (November 19, 2023).

Unidentified miscreants set three carriages (Ka, Kha and Ga) of the train on fire at around 1:12 am today after the Tarakandi-bound intercity train left Jamalpur’s Sarishabari railway station.

A fire service team led by Senior Station Officer of Sarishabari Fire Service, Ruhul Amin, rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 2:30 am.

At least 4-5 passengers were injured during the incident as they tried to get out of the carriages.

At least two of them, including a woman, is currently undergoing treatment at Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against 15-20 unidentified people in relation to the incident.

Abdus Salam, assistant stationmaster of Sarishabari railway station, filed the case with Jamalpur Railway Police Station around 7 am today.

Confirming the news, Jamalpur Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gulzar Hossain said efforts were underway to nab those involved in the incident.source: unb