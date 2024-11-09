Certificate distribution of 'Digital Skills for Students' training held at KUET - Dainikshiksha

The certificate distribution ceremony of the first 10 batches of the 'Digital Skills for Students' training program under the Enhancing Digital Government and Economy Project, initiated by the Central Computer Center of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) was held today at the university.

KUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Masud was presided over the function.

EDGE Project Director Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain, Head of Department of Computer Science and Engineering Department Professor Dr. M. M. A. Hashem, Director of Information and Communication Technology Institute Professor Dr. Ashraful Gani Bhoian and Chairman of Central Computer Center and ICT Cell and Training Coordinator of EDGE Project Professor Dr. Md. Arafat Hossain were present as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the KUET vice-chancellor said, "This training program will play a very important role in creating skilled manpower. The training is very timely in creating employment in line with the current world. We will work hard to make this effort of the government to create skilled manpower successful."

Later, the vice-chancellor distributed 221 certificates and gift items among the 221 students.

source: BSS