Chief Adviser begins dialogue with BNP - Dainikshiksha

The interim government on Saturday began a fresh round of dialogue with major political parties to further seek their opinions as it proceeds with six reform commissions.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and a few advisers joined the dialogue with BNP that began at 2:30 pm at the Chief Adviser’s official residence, state guesthouse Jamuna.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is leading a six-member party delegation at the talks to discuss reform and other relevant issues including the current political situation.

BNP standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Dr Abdul Moeen Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed are among the members of the BNP delegation.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and CPB are likely to join the first day's dialogue along with other political parties.

Today's dialogue may last till 8 pm, a political source told .

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam at a press briefing on Thursday said that BNP and several other political parties have been invited to participate in the dialogue. “The key purpose of the dialogue is to inform the political parties about progress over the six reform commissions’ work and discuss the law and order situation of the country, and seek their suggestions,” he told reporters, mentioning that this is an ongoing process.

There were two rounds of dialogue between political parties and the Advisory Council led by Prof Yunus after the formation of the interim government on August 8.

The BNP formed six committees to determine the party's position on the interim government's state reform initiatives.

A BNP standing committee member said they will concentrate on the government's proposed roadmap for state reforms and the upcoming election during the talks with the government.

The government has formed six reform commissions. The reform commissions are: the Electoral System Reform Commission headed by Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, the Police Administration Reform Commission headed by Sarfaraz Hossain, the Judiciary Reform Commission headed by Justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman, Anti-Corruption Reform Commission headed by TIB’s Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Public Administration Reform Commission headed by Abdul Mueed Chowdhury and Constitution Reform Commission headed by Distinguished Professor at Illinois State University Prof Ali Riaz.source: unb