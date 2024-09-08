Chief Adviser calls for fast-tracked resettlement process for Rohingya - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Sunday underscored the need for expedited third country resettlement of the Rohingya people who have been living in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser made the call after he met officials of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) at his office in Dhaka.

The IOM chief of mission in Bangladesh Abdusattor Esoev gave an overview of the resettlement of the Rohingya to developed countries, including in the United States.

Washington DC has reaffirmed its commitment to resettle thousands Rohingyas in the United States, but the process hasn't been accelerated. The Chief Adviser asked the officials to fast-track the process.

He told senior Bangladesh officials that the resettlement process should be easy, regular and smooth. “It should be the easiest of the process,” he told the officials of IOM and the Bangladesh government.

The IOM Bangladesh chief said the resettlement of the Rohingya resumed in 2022 after a gap of 12 years, but only this year the process gathered some pace.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin, Home Secretary Abdul Momen, Secretary on SDG affairs Lamiya Morshed, Secretary of the Ministry of the Disaster Management and Relief, Kamrul Hasan and IOM deputy chief of mission Fatima Nusrath Ghazzali were also present during the meeting.