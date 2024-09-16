Chief Adviser greets all marking Eid-e-Miladunnabi - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today greeted the countrymen and the Muslims across the world marking the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

In a message on the eve of the day, he said: "The 12th of Rabi ul Awal or Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a very sacred and glorious day for the people of the world, especially the Muslims. On this occasion, I extend my sincere greetings to all the Muslim Ummah of the world including Bangladesh."

The country will observe the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tomorrow marking the birth and demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) amid massive religious festivity and fervor.

In his message, Yunus believed that peace, justice and welfare of the world can be ensured, only through following and worshiping the unique lifestyle of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his universal teachings and his 'Sunnah' in today's conflict-ridden world.

He wished peace, happiness and prosperity of the country, the nation and the Muslim Ummah as well as the people of the world on the occasion of 'Eid e Miladunnabi.

"May Almighty Allah grant us all the grace to work for the welfare of the country, nation and humanity by following the noble ideals and 'Sunnah' of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Ameen," he said.