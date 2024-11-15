Chief Adviser promises labour reforms - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said his government would carry out vital labour reforms in an effort to attract more foreign investment in the country’s manufacturing sector.

The Chief Adviser made the comments during a meeting with former British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the COP29 global climate conference in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.

“The labour issue is one of our top priorities. We want to resolve all labour issues,” Professor Yunus told her as they discussed Bangladesh's recent developments.

May expressed her desire to work on the issue. She also discussed human trafficking and migration with Bangladesh's interim leader.

Professor Yunus called for increased migration to Europe from Bangladesh through the legal channels, saying it will cut risky and irregular migration and act as a deterrence against human trafficking.

Professor Yunus gifted a copy of the Art of Triumph, a book on graffiti and murals painted by Bangladeshi young people during the July-August revolution, to the prominent British politician.

Lutfey Siddiqi, a Special Envoy of the Chief Adviser; Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary and Principal Coordinator of SDG Affairs; and M Anamul Haq, Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan, were also present during the meeting.

