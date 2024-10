Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has convened a full court meeting of the judges of the Appellate Division and High Court Division of the Supreme Court on November 4 next.

The meeting will be held at 3.30 pm in the conference room on the second floor of the Supreme Court Administrative Building-4.

A notice signed by the SC Deputy Registrar (administration and trial) Md Atikus Samad has been issued today in this regard.