Chittagong University VC resigns - Dainikshiksha

Chittagong University (CU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Abu Taher resigned from his post on Sunday night.

CU registrar Prof KM Nur Ahmad confirmed the matter on Monday morning saying that the VC sent his resignation letter via email.

Moreover, he wrote a letter to President and Chancellor Mohammed Shahabuddin seeking relief from the position, he said.

Students demanded his resignation for not protecting them from attacks of Chhatra League activists and his silence during the anti-discrimination student movement’s protests.

After August 5, the students issued an ultimatum to the VC and others to step down.

On August 9, the proctorial body, provosts of three students’ halls resigned.

However, nothing could be known about resignation of Pro VCs (academic) Pro Benu Kumar Dey and (administrative) Prof Sekander Chowdhury.

