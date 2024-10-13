CJ urges all to continue fight against injustice - Dainikshiksha

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today called upon the countrymen to work together against the society’s injustice and discrimination rising above communal narrowness.

The chief justice urged particularly those who are involved in legal professions to ensure justice through working ceaselessly against unfairness and discrimination as well as to unite all to establish human rights, peace and harmony in the society.

In a greeting message on the occasion of Durga Puja, the chief justice also said, “From the time immemorial, the celebration of Sharadiya Durga Puja with the participation of all irrespective of religions, castes or classes has been teaching us brotherhood, tolerance, pluralism and also how we can go together.”

“This example of communal harmony teaches us to fight for justice and human dignity as well as it also reminds us about our promise to protect the rights of all irrespective of social identities,” he added.

The chief justice sent the greeting message to the Kumidini puja celebration committee as he on Saturday evening visited the Puja Mandaps of philanthropist Ranada Prasad Saha at Tangail District’s Mirzapur Upazila, various installations of Kumudini complex, Kumudini hospital and Bharateswari Homes.

Tangail District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Nazimuddaula, Chief Judicial Magistrate Shahriar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque and Superintendent of Tangail Police Saiful Islam were also present during the chief justice’s visit.