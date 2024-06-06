Coaching centres to remain shut from June 29 to Aug 11 - Dainikshiksha

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams will begin on June 30, said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Wednesday.

A total of 14,50,790 students from nine General Education Boards, Madrasha Board and Technical Board will sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres, he said while speaking at a press briefing.

Among them, 11,28,281 students will appear from nine General Boards, 88,076 from Madrasha Board and 2,34,433 from Technical Board.

All coaching centres will remain closed from June 29 till August 11. Last year, a total of 13,59,342 students sat for the examinations from all boards.

Some 281 students will appear for the examination from eight overseas centres. According to the routine, HSC written exams will begin on June 30 and will continue till August 11.

Practical exams will be held from August 12 to August 21, according to the routine. Besides, the examinations under the Technical Board will continue till July 18 and their practical exams will begin on July 19 and will continue till August 4.

All examinees have been asked to go to the exam centers 30 minutes before the examinations start and the concerned will be informed about the question paper code through SMS 25 minutes before the exams start.

No one will be allowed to enter the exam centers with mobile phones, only in-charges of the exam centers are allowed to carry a mobile phone set.

Besides, no one except examinees, center invigilators , teams of the ministry, teams of boards, local administration and upazila administration team and security personnel will be allowed in the exam centres.source: unb