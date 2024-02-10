Cold wave may abate from six places - Dainikshiksha

Cold wave may abate from six places

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The existing mild cold wave sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Moulavibazar and Chuadanga may abate, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
Light to moderate fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning," it added.

Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today's minimum temperature 8.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:50 pm today and rises at 6:35 am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss

