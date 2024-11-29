College girl killed in Rangamati road accident - Dainikshiksha

A college girl was killed and four others were injured in a collision between a bus and a CNG run auto rickshaw in Rajasthali upazila of the hilly district today.

The deceased was identified as Maipay Marma, hailed from Bandarban district. She was a student at Rangunia College.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandroghona Thana Mohammad Shahjahan kamal said the accident occurred around 11:45 am in the Dakbanglo area on the Bangalhalia-Chandroghona Road.

The body was sent to Rangamati General Hospital.

Source: BSS