College student dies 3 months after being shot in mass uprising - Dainikshiksha

A student who suffered bullet wounds during the anti-discrimination student movement on August 5 died at Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka this morning.

Abdullah, a fourth-year student of political sciences department at Government Shahid Suhrawardy College, breathed his last around 7:00am, more than three months after he suffered bullet wounds in the head, his father Abdul Jabbar told The Daily Star.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Jabbar said his son was shot in the Tantibazar area during the movement on August 5.

He was first given treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and then shifted to CMH.

The body will be taken to his village home in Jashore after a Namaj-e-Janaja at Central Shaheed Minar.