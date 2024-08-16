College student goes missing while swimming in Cox's Bazar beach - Dainikshiksha

A college student named Noor Kayem (17) has gone missing after going for a swim at Cox's Bazar beach.

The incident occurred on Friday around 8:30 AM at Kolatoli Beach, Shafiul Karim, lifeguard at the Cox’s Beach confirmed the matter.

Athar is from Ukhiya’s Balukhali area. He is an HSC candidate of this year's batch from Cox's Bazar DC College.

"As Friday is a weekly holiday, Athar came with his friends to play football. After playing football, he went for a swim with his friends and was swept away by the current. When we were informed, we immediately started the rescue operation. The rescue operation is still ongoing, but he hasn't been found yet."

"We were all asleep. Without my knowledge, my son woke up and went to the beach,” said Athar’s Father Bashir Ahmed.source:unb