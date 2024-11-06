College student killed in Laxmipur road accident - Dainikshiksha

A college student was killed in a road accident at Haziganj Bazar in Ramgati upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Md Maruf Bhuiyan, 24, son of Md Jamal Bhuiyan of the area and a 2nd year student of A S M Abdur Rob Government College.

The accident occurred when a motorcycle collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in the area leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital. Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at about 1 am.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Thana Md Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident.