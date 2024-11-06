College student killed in Laxmipur road accident - Dainikshiksha

College student killed in Laxmipur road accident

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

A college student was killed in a road accident at Haziganj Bazar in Ramgati upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Md Maruf Bhuiyan, 24, son of Md Jamal Bhuiyan of the area and a 2nd year student of A S M Abdur Rob Government College.

The accident occurred when a motorcycle collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in the area leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital. Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at about 1 am.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Thana Md Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident.

Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA - dainik shiksha Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA DU admission process begins - dainik shiksha DU admission process begins First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 - dainik shiksha First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ - dainik shiksha 58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident - dainik shiksha Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0027148723602295