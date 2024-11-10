Collegiate School champion in Inter-school debate competition - Dainikshiksha

The collegiate school has a champion in the Inter-school debate competition on Saturday.

The champion team defeated Rajshahi University School in the final round of the competition titled "Trained Youth Society is the main weapon to mitigate disasters".

Muhammad Nahian from Collegiate School was adjudged as best debater.

Under its 'Pilot Programmatic Partnership Project (PPPP)', Rajshahi City unit of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) organized the competition at the conference hall of city Bhaban to mark International Disaster Mitigation Day 2024.

Chief Executive Officer of Rajshahi City Corporation Dr ABM Sharif Uddin joined the event as the chief guest with Prof Aminul Islam, Students Adviser at Rajshahi University, in the chair.

RCC Chief Conservancy Officer Sheikh Muhammad Mamun, BDRCS Co-curricular Manager Kazi Rashed Shimul, Unit Level Officer Mirja Shamim Ahsan and Mahadi Hassan, Habibul Hassan Shanta, and Nazifa Tasnim from Rajshahi University Debating Forum were present on the occasion.

The guests handed over crests and certificates to the champion and runner-up teams.

A total of 24 teams from different schools took part in the competition.

source: BSS