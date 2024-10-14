Commission finally recommends raising govt job entry age - Dainikshiksha

The Public Administration Reform Commission on Monday recommended increasing the entry age for government jobs to 35 years for men and 37 years for women.

Commission chairman Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury said this while talking to reporters after its meeting at the Ministry of Public Administration.

Referring to a neighbouing country, he said the entry age for females was recommended till 37 years so that they get more chances. “The proposal will be placed at the next meeting of the advisory council, and the government will take a decision upon discussion,” he said.

The commission chairman said that no decision has been taken about the retirement of the public employees as the government will consider it later.

Abdul Muyeed said they discussed the overall issue at the first meeting as there is a deadline for submitting a report by three months.

After two months, he hoped, a structure will be formulated for the reform of the public administration. “No priority has been set yet for reforms as discussions are on…efforts will be made to submit the reports by three months,” the commission chairman added.