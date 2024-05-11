Commuters suffer as heavy rain inundates parts of Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in the morning caused water-logging in several parts of the capital bringing sufferings to commuters.

The Meteorological Department recorded 87 millimetres rain between 6:00am and 9:00am and thunderstorm [Kalbaishakhi] at 52 kilometres per hour in Dhaka, Omar Faruq, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told The Daily Star.

The meteorologist defined rainfall as follows: 0-10mm as light, 11-22mm as moderate, 22-44mm as moderately heavy, 44-88mm as heavy, and anything above 89mm as very heavy rainfall.

After the rainfall, various parts of the capital were inundated, as reported by our correspondents across different areas.

Mirpur resident Farjana Jahan, recounted her morning ordeal, stating, "I stepped out of my home to head to the office this morning, only to find the street inundated with water. I waited for transportation for 30 minutes, making me late for work."

Similarly, another Mirpur resident struggled to find a bus in the flooded Mirpur-10 area.

Nazmul Islam, a private service employee, shared his experience of commuting from Kalabagan to Farmgate via rickshaw as it plied through knee-deep water on Green Road. source: daily star