Construction of Rajshahi Medical University begins - Dainikshiksha

The much-awaited construction work of Rajshahi Medical University's (RMU) own campus began here today.

RMU Vice-chancellor Prof Zawadul Haque, accompanied by the dignitaries, opened the project work at its acquired land in the Baze Silinda area, outskirts of the city.

Commissioner of Rajshahi Division Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Muhammad Abu Sufiyan and Principal of Rajshahi Medical College Prof Faisal Alam were present.

Thirteen government medical colleges, 13 private medical colleges, two government and five private dental colleges, six government and 31 private nursing colleges, one government and two private medical technology institutes, and some Unani and Ayurvedic medical colleges have been affiliated with the university that started its initial activities in three buildings of Rajshahi Medical College in 2017.



Prof Zawadul Haque said the university would be constructed on 67.68 acres of land, and the acquisition of land in the Borobangram, Shilinda, and Baroipara areas has already been completed.

The RMU campus will have a 1200-bed hospital, academic and administrative buildings, student and teacher dormitories, mosque, school, daycare centre, library, VC lounge and medical gas plant with many other facilities.



The university will also have a nursing institute for creating skilled nurses, the VC said, adding the university would play a vital role in expanding medical education and medicare services in the region.



The university would have 68 departments under 10 faculties where about 780 medical students would have scope to pursue their undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate studies and research.



The university would create job opportunities for around 5,000 people in the medical and nursing professions, while two crore people would get improved healthcare services for the medical university.

