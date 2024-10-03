Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah demands removal of President - Dainikshiksha

Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah demands removal of President

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has demanded President Mohammed Shahabuddin be removed from his post.

The coordinator made the demand in a post on his verified Facebook page and it has gone viral on social media.

In the post he wrote, “The trial of Awami League, rewriting of the  constitution, change of Awami corrupt bureaucrats, cancellation of all illegal agreements made during Sheikh Hasina's regime and removal of Chuppu ( the President) from the post of the President have to be ensured.”

