Country likely to witness persistent rainfall - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted light to moderate rain at most places across the country for the next twenty four hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", according to the forecast begins from 9am today.

Monsoon trough runs through Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Day and night temperature may fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.0 degree Celsius jointly at Sayedpur and Srimangal. The lowest temperature today was recorded 23.2 degree Celsius at Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 120 millimeters (mm) at Chattogram.

The sun sets at 05.44 pm today and rises at 05.51 am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss