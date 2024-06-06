CUET faculty member accused of drinking alcohol in student hall - Dainikshiksha

A lecturer at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) has been accused of drinking alcohol in the students' hall.

The incident occurred at Shaheed Tareq Huda Hall around 4:00 am on May 31.

The accused, Shafakat R Rumman, a lecturer in the Civil Engineering Department, was reportedly drinking with students during the graduation concert for the 49th batch of CUET. His wife, Kazi Jannatul Ferdous, a lecturer in the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Department, has also been accused of assaulting students.

The university administration has formed a two-member committee to investigate the incident and asked to make recommendations within 10 working days, according to an office order signed by Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, registrar of CUET.

According to eyewitnesses, Shafakat R Rumman was drinking alcohol with students when Kazi Jannatul Ferdous arrived and scolded those present.

Following a complaint from Shaheed Tareq Huda Hall Provost Prof Dr Nipu Kumar Das, the investigation committee was established on Tuesday.

The committee comprises Dr. Sunil Dhar, professor of the Mathematics Department, and Dr. Mohammad Ahsan Ullah, professor of the Electrical and Electronic Technology Department.source: unb