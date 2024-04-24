CUET students stage protests blocking highway - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: The students of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology blocked the Chittagong-Kaptai highway on Tuesday in Raujan upazila in Chattogram for the second day running, protesting at the death of their two fellows in a road accident.

Two civil engineering students of the university were killed as a bus hit them at Selina Kader Chowdhury intersection under Rangunia upazila in Chattogram on Monday.

The students resumed their demonstration about 9:00am on Tuesday and till filing of the report at 8.30pm, their protest continued when they set a tire on fire.

The students demanded speedy trial and punishment of the accused bus driver and his assistant, compensations for the victims’ families by the bus owners, cancellation of all the local bus services, including AB Travelers and Shah Amanat, starting of road expansion construction work soon, increasing the number of traffic police boxes and ensuring other road safety and speed control measures on the highways and roads in the area.

As the news of the accident on Monday reached the CUET campus, around five kilometres from the accident spot, general students blocked the Chittagong-Kaptai highway at about 4:00pm and burnt a bus about 8:00pm, said Fazlul Rahman, deputy director (public relations), CUET.

All the classes and exams have been suspended due to the protest.

The Rangunia police filed a case against the accused driver and his assistant on Tuesday and vowed their arrests within Wednesday, said its officer-in-charge Chandan Kumar.

A meeting in this regard was held among the university vice chancellor, deputy commissioner, upazila nirbahi officer and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority officers at the Chittagong Circuit House on Tuesday afternoon. source: new age