David Slayton Meale nominated as US Ambassador Extraordinary to Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

David Slayton Meale nominated as US Ambassador Extraordinary to Bangladesh

dainikshiksha desk |

The US government has nominated David Slayton Meale as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bangladesh.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination on May 9 to serve as key leader in his administration, according to a statement received here today.

David Meale, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, is currently Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, where he also served as Charge d'Affaires ad interim.

 Prior to this role, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the Department's Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs. He was previously the Bureau's Director for Sanctions Policy and Implementation.

Other positions include Associate Dean for the Leadership and Management School at the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, District of Columbia; Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Counselor for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine; Deputy Director of the Office of Monetary Affairs in the Economic Bureau; and additional positions in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Guinea, and Washington.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Meale held positions in corporate finance with Sprint Telecommunications. A native of Virginia, he holds a M.S. from the National Defense University's Eisenhower School, an MBA from Tulane University, and a B.A. from the University of Delaware.

He is the recipient of the Baker-Wilkins Award for Outstanding Deputy Chief of Mission and has studied Chinese, Ukrainian, and French.bss

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingys - dainik shiksha PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingys Upazila Election: 418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of 1st phase - dainik shiksha Upazila Election: 418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of 1st phase Columbia axes graduation ceremony as US colleges counter Gaza protests - dainik shiksha Columbia axes graduation ceremony as US colleges counter Gaza protests Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours - dainik shiksha Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours First phase of upazila polls tomorrow - dainik shiksha First phase of upazila polls tomorrow please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.003303050994873