David Slayton Meale nominated as US Ambassador Extraordinary to Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The US government has nominated David Slayton Meale as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bangladesh.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination on May 9 to serve as key leader in his administration, according to a statement received here today.

David Meale, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, is currently Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, where he also served as Charge d'Affaires ad interim.

Prior to this role, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the Department's Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs. He was previously the Bureau's Director for Sanctions Policy and Implementation.

Other positions include Associate Dean for the Leadership and Management School at the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, District of Columbia; Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Counselor for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine; Deputy Director of the Office of Monetary Affairs in the Economic Bureau; and additional positions in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Guinea, and Washington.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Meale held positions in corporate finance with Sprint Telecommunications. A native of Virginia, he holds a M.S. from the National Defense University's Eisenhower School, an MBA from Tulane University, and a B.A. from the University of Delaware.

He is the recipient of the Baker-Wilkins Award for Outstanding Deputy Chief of Mission and has studied Chinese, Ukrainian, and French.