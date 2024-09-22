Day 2 of 72hr blockade underway in Khagrachhari and Rangamati - Dainikshiksha

Day 2 of 72hr blockade underway in Khagrachhari and Rangamati

Dainikshiksha.com. Desk |

A 72-hour blockade has brought Khagrachhari and Rangamati to a standstill, with no reports of violence as the shutdown enters its second day.

All modes of transport, including inter-district and local services, have been suspended, leaving roads eerily empty across both districts. Among those affected are nearly 800 tourists stranded in Sajek, a popular destination.

“Tourists here are stuck because of the blockade,” confirmed a member of the Sajek Resort Owners' Association.Security has been intensified across the region, with additional police forces deployed to maintain peace. Authorities are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents during the protest.

The blockade was called on Friday by protesting Jumma students and activists based in Dhaka, in response to recent violent incidents in Khagrachhari and Rangamati. The United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) has supported the protest.

