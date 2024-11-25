Death of JU student: Battery-run rickshaw driver arrested - Dainikshiksha

Death of JU student: Battery-run rickshaw driver arrested

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

The driver of the battery-run rickshaw that killed a first year student of Jahangirnagar University on Tuesday has been arrested, police said.

Security officials of the university detained driver Arju from the Gerua area near the university and brought him to the proctor's office last night.

Later, he was taken to Ashulia Police Station.

Afsana Rachi, a student of the 53rd batch of the Marketing Department at the university and a resident student of Begum Khaleda Zia Hall was hit by a battery-run rickshaw on November 19.

Afsana was initially taken to the university's medical centre after the accident and later transferred to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar where the doctor declared her dead.

Following her tragic death, students from the 53rd batch of JU held a protest march in front of the new Arts Building, demanding justice for the incident.

Source: Daily star 

Govt to accept logical demands of students: Edu Adviser Dr Wahiduddin - dainik shiksha Govt to accept logical demands of students: Edu Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Over 20 injured in clash between Polytechnic, Butex students - dainik shiksha Over 20 injured in clash between Polytechnic, Butex students Jatrabari turns into battlefield as students clash - dainik shiksha Jatrabari turns into battlefield as students clash Leading univs withdrawing from cluster system - dainik shiksha Leading univs withdrawing from cluster system Death of JU student: Battery-run rickshaw driver arrested - dainik shiksha Death of JU student: Battery-run rickshaw driver arrested please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0076658725738525