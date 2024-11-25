Death of JU student: Battery-run rickshaw driver arrested - Dainikshiksha

The driver of the battery-run rickshaw that killed a first year student of Jahangirnagar University on Tuesday has been arrested, police said.

Security officials of the university detained driver Arju from the Gerua area near the university and brought him to the proctor's office last night.

Later, he was taken to Ashulia Police Station.

Afsana Rachi, a student of the 53rd batch of the Marketing Department at the university and a resident student of Begum Khaleda Zia Hall was hit by a battery-run rickshaw on November 19.

Afsana was initially taken to the university's medical centre after the accident and later transferred to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar where the doctor declared her dead.

Following her tragic death, students from the 53rd batch of JU held a protest march in front of the new Arts Building, demanding justice for the incident.

Source: Daily star