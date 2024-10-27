Debating is main tool for practicing mindfulness: DU VC - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan today said debating is the main tool for practicing mindfulness.

"Debating is the main tool for practicing mindfulness. Debate competition plays a helpful role in students' mindfulness, good mentality, intellectual development, knowledge and information seeking," he said.

He came up with the remarks while speaking at the award distribution and closing ceremony of the debate competition at the auditorium of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall on DU premises here as the chief guest.

Kabi Jasimuddin Hall Debating Club organized the 15th Pallikabi Inter-Club Debate Competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director (MD) and Chief Editor Mahbub Morshed said, "We have to accept the main lesson of the debate.

We love to debate, but want to stay in the society with those who are close to our views. We don't want to give space to people of different opinions."

"We have participated in anti-authoritarian and anti-fascist struggle in the country," he added.

He said people do not want to see the rule of fascist as they do not respect those who hold different opinions.

He urged all to remain alert so that no more fascism can emerge in this new Bangladesh.

"In the last 15 years, many lives have been lost in the hands of fascist forces and there have been many cases of disappearances and murders. Many were injured during that time.

Later, student-led mass uprising has brought us second freedom through their sacrifices," he added.

With Kabi Jasimuddin Hall Debating Club President Tajinur Rahman in the chair, the programme was addressed, among others, by University Grants Commission (UGC) Member Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain as main discussant.

Dhaka University’s Bijoy Ekattor Hall debating club became the champion in the debate competition defeating Bangabandhu Hall debating club.

DU VC Dr Niaz Ahmed khan handed over the award among the winners in the competition participated by 32 teams from different universities across the country.

source: BSS