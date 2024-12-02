Dengue death toll nears 500 this year - Dainikshiksha

At least six more people died of dengue and 882 affected were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services press release.

Of the deaths, two died in Chattogram division and one each in Dhaka, Barishal, Rajshahi divisions and Dhaka South City Corporation area. Of the dead, three are male.

Including the latest figure, dengue deaths rose to 494 since January this year while the total hospitalisation was reported 92,351 across the country.

Of the deaths, 14 died in January, three in February, five in March, two in April, two in May, eight in June, 12 in July, 27 in August, 80 in September, 134 in October and 173 in November and six on the first day of December.

Of the hospitalisation this year, 1,055 were reported in January, 339 in February, 311 in March, 504 in April, 644 in May, 798 in June, 2,669 in July, 6,521 in August, 18,097 in September, 30, 879 in October, 58,361 in November and 882 in the first day of December.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research’s latest virus surveillance report, out of four dengue virus serotypes three — DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-3 has been prevailing in the country this year.

The IEDCR director Professor Tahmina Shirin, referring to a recent surveillance report completed in October, said that this year DENV-2 is dominating serotype of dengue which is 70 per cent of total. While serotype DENV-3 is 20 per cent and the rest were infected with DENV-4.

Entomologists observed that dengue patients are on the rise largely due to the inactivity of the authorities concerned.

The National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine entomology department head Professor Md Golam Sharower said that public engagement and effective anti-mosquito drive are must for overcoming the situation.

Dengue killed 1,705 people and sent 3,21,179 people to hospitals in 2023 against 853 deaths and 2,44,246 hospitalisation between 2000 and 2022, the DGHS data showed.

A dengue outbreak was first officially reported in the country in 2000 when 93 people died and 5,551 patients were hospitalised, according to DGHS data.

source: NEW AGE