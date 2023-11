The dew of the dawn in the Chalan Beel area indicates that winter is about to arrive. Due to the geographical location and seasonal diversification, the beel is now experiencing heavy fog in the early morning. Even though the weather is hot during the day, for the past few days, the area is covered with a blanket of fog from dusk to dawn. In the morning and in the evening, dew drops are seen everywhere on the leaves of rice. As the night deepens, the fog increases in density and intensity.