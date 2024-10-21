Dhaka Education Board Chairman resigns - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka Education Board Chairman resigns

dainikshiksha desk |

Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar has resigned.

Prof Tapan said he submitted his resignation letter to Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Department Secretary.

Earlier on Sunday night, he announced his resignation after a section of HSC examinees besieged the board office remanding re-evaluation.

A group of students under the banner of ‘HSC-Batch 2024’ entered the Dhaka Education Board premises and staged a demonstration opposing the HSC results terming it ‘discriminatory’.

Terming the results as discriminatory the students demanded the government to publish the results through mapping of all subjects.

On October 15, the results of HSC and its equivalent examinations were published.

Three CU students injured in clash with JL activists near campus - dainik shiksha Three CU students injured in clash with JL activists near campus SC allows plea of Professor Yunus, 6 others in embezzlement case - dainik shiksha SC allows plea of Professor Yunus, 6 others in embezzlement case JU female students stage midnight demo - dainik shiksha JU female students stage midnight demo Two student movement victims undergo cornea transplant - dainik shiksha Two student movement victims undergo cornea transplant JnU student murder in August: Ex-state minister Kamal sent to jail - dainik shiksha JnU student murder in August: Ex-state minister Kamal sent to jail ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0046169757843018