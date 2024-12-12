Dhaka people feel pinch of winter as temperature drops - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka was covered in a thick blanket of fog on Thursday morning as a sign of the arrival of winter with reduced visibility and a dip in the temperature.

Dhaka’s lowest temperature was recorded at 14.8 degree Celsius at 6:00am on Thursday.

The fog, which began to settle in the early hours, reduced visibility in some areas.

Street vendors, rickshaw pullers, and early-morning workers were seen wrapped in warm clothing, braving the chilly weather to continue their work.

For many people the fog added a touch of seasonal charm to the city’s otherwise bustling streets.

As Dhaka continues to experience winter’s grip the foggy mornings are likely to persist, affecting normal life but also signaling the arrival of the much-anticipated winter season in the city.

Source: NEW AGE