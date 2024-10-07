Dhaka will be made livable city involving youths: Adilur - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka will be made livable city involving youths: Adilur

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

Housing and Public Works Affairs Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan today said Dhaka will be developed as a livable city involving youths and urban planners as he addressed a discussion on the World Habitat Day here.

"Dhaka will be developed as a livable city involving youths and urban planners," he said as the key speaker at the discussion organized by the Housing and Public Works Ministry in Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) auditorium.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis addressed as the special speakers.

Housing and Public Works Ministry's Secretary Md. Hamidur Rahman Khan presided over the function.

The housing adviser stressed reforms in bringing a change to the society saying, "The student-led mass uprising should be kept in mind always so that it does not fail".

About land allocation by RAJUK, he said the land will be allotted through lottery, not based on quota system.

Later, the guests unveiled the covers of two publications on the occasion of World Habitat Day.

