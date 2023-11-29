Digital lottery held for govt, private secondary school admission - Dainikshiksha

Digital lottery was held on Tuesday for admission to government and private secondary schools across the country.

Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the lottery programme at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha as per he chief guest.

The lottery results for the admission for 2024 academic year( from class I to IX) were published today.

Addressing the event, Dipu Moni said “An equal opportunity has been created for students through the digital lottery system.”

Talking about the educational elements, the education minister said no one will be allowed to use costly educational elements and the authorities concerned should not create pressure on the guardians.

The students and guardians can know the results through SMS and website http gsa.teletalk.com.bd.

If anyone wants to know the results through mobile phone he/she has to write CSA (sapce) Result and send it to 16222 after using the user ID.

The admission process to enroll students in3,846 government and private secondary schools opened on October 28.

There are 11,22,94 seats and some 8,73,792 applications were found against the seats.

Besides, there are 1,18,101 seats in 658 government schools and some 5,63,013 applications were submitted. As a result, five students are contesting each seat.

Meanwhile, the number of private schools are 3,188 and 10,3993 seats are available in those schools.So far, 3,10,779 students applied for the vacant seats.source: unb