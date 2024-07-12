DMP to commuters: Be aware of rain-triggered traffic jams - Dainikshiksha

The Traffic Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has alerted residents of some areas in the capital about traffic gridlocks caused by rains and waterlogging on Friday morning.

In a press release, it mentioned that traffic gridlocks were created on the city streets as many vehicles went out of order due to waterlogging.

The waterlogging-hit areas are Fakirapool, Nayapaltan, Baitul Mukarram, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Arambagh, Pragati Sarani, New Market, Dhanmondi Rapa Plaza, Bongshal, Mirpur Rokeya Sarani, Doyaganj Crossing, Saidabad bus terminal, Nimtoli, Toynbee Circle Road, Dhanmondi 27, Elephant Road, Matsya Bhaban, Kawran Bazar, Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka Gate VIP Road and Mirpur Mazar Road.

The city residents experienced heavy downpour since the early morning while Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 60mm of rainfall for the last three hours till 9am.