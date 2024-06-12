Doing fine but doctors kept me on observation: Momen - Dainikshiksha

Former Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, who had fallen sick in Sylhet on Tuesday, is now doing fine and kept at the hospital for further observation. 

"It just happened as I had a series of programs in Sylhet. In this hot and humid weather, I was exhausted and suddenly collapsed," he told UNB on Wednesday morning. 

Momen, also chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said they sent him to CMH in Dhaka, by an air ambulance yesterday. 

"Now I am fine. Last night, doctors wanted me to sleep and stay away from talking to anyone. Therefore, they stopped visitors," said the lawmaker from Sylhet-1 constituency. 

"I am okay now. All vitals are normal. They are keeping me in the hospital for observation," Momen said, seeking prayers for him.source: unb

