DPS students shine in Cambridge exams - Dainikshiksha

Results of the 'Outstanding Cambridge Learner's Award finally declared, revealing exceptional achievements across Bangladesh.

As published recently, 7 out of Bangladesh’s 11 IGCSE country toppers are from DPS STS School, marking a prominent place among the country’s top performers, said a press release.

Out of 378 CAIE examinees from the school, 10 DPS students were honored with the prestigious Cambridge Learner Awards 2023 in both the Country Topper and High Achiever categories. This group includes 7 IGCSE and 1 AS Level students recognized as Country Toppers, alongside 1 IGCSE and 1 AS Level student celebrated as High Achievers. 158 IGCSE, 132 AS Level and 88 A Level students sat for the CAIE 2023 from DPS STS School Dhaka.

The IGCSE Country toppers are Faiyaz Enayet Hossain, Mohammed Jumael Uddin; Parisa Abeni Haque; Faiyaz Enayet Hossain; Tayeba Anjum Raha; Musarrat Islam Khan; and Farhan Shahid. Anisha Ibnat Nidhi topped the country in AS Level Business. High Achievers include Afrah Noor E in IGCSE French; and Fardeen Abrar Khan in AS Level Information Technology.