Dr Harun-or-Rashid assumes 'Bangabandhu Chair' at National University - Dainikshiksha

Prof Dr Harun-ur-Rashid, former vice-chancellor of National University, has been appointed as 'Bangabandhu Chair' of National University (NU).

The appointment decision was made at the 252nd syndicate meeting of the university on Saturday, said a press release.

The 'Bangabandhu Chair' position has been introduced for the first time in the National University, it said.

Dr Rashid completed his BA (Hons) and MA in Political Science Department from Dhaka University and obtained PhD degree from London University in 1983 with Commonwealth Scholarship.

He did post-doctoral research at the University of London, Uppsala University in Sweden and Ryukoku University in Japan.

He started teaching as a lecturer in the Political Science Department of Chittagong University in 1979.

Later he joined the Political Science Department of Dhaka University.

Dr. Rashid won the 'Bangla Academy Literary Award-2021' for his research on Bangabandhu. In 2016, he was awarded the Best Book Gold Medal by Bangladesh University Grants Commission for Best Publications.

Dr. Rashid has written 19 original research books so far. His 100 research articles have been published in journals at home and abroad.

He recently served as 'Bangabandhu Professorial Fellow' at the Bangladesh Chair of the South Asian Institute at Heidelberg University, Germany.

He was also selected for the "Bangladesh Chair: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Professorial Fellowship" at the South Asia Institute of Heidelberg University, Germany.source:unb