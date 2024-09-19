Dr Rezaul Karim appointed as JnU VC - Dainikshiksha

Dr Rezaul Karim appointed as JnU VC

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Prof Md Rezaul Karim, a retired professor in the Department of Social Work of Jagannath University (JnU), has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU) for the next four years.

The announcement came in a notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Shahinur Islam, issued by the order of the president on Wednesday.

The notification said that in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Jagannath University Act, 2005, Md Rezaul Karim, a retired professor in the Department of Social Work, JnU, has been appointed as the VC of the university.

He will serve as the VC of the university for four years from the date he assumes office. 

He will be entitled to the same salary and benefits as his pre-retirement position. Additionally, he will enjoy other benefits as per the rules related to the position.source: bss

