Dr Yunus visits injured victims of student movement at RpMCH - Dainikshiksha

Interim government's Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today visited the injured victims of the quota reform movement at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH).

During the visit, he inquired about the condition of the injured ones and gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the victims.

Earlier in the morning, Dr Yunus arrived in Babanpur village of Pirganj upazila here. The chief adviser went to the home of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR), who was killed in police firing during the student's quota reform movement, to console his parents.

Dr Yunus offered ziarat at Abu Sayeed's grave and talked to his family members.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan were present as they were accompanying the chief adviser during the Rangpur visit.

Abu Sayeed, who was a key coordinator of the student's quota reform movement for civil service jobs at BRUR, led the protest from the front during the movement. He was an English Department student of the BRUR.

On July 16 last, Sayeed was killed in police firing during the movement. He was buried in Pirganj upazila the next day.

Source: BSS