Dreams must be spread among children: Rumana Ali - Dainikshiksha

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali on Friday said thousands of dreams must be spread in the minds of children.

“Children are the future artisans of Smart Bangladesh and the beacon of the nation. They have to spread thousands of dreams in their minds and hearts,” she said.

The state minister was addressing a programme arranged by Bangladesh Girl Guides Association at Guide House Auditorium in the city’s Bailey Road.

She said the children should be inspired and motivated with patriotism, dutifulness and human values. In this regard, the role of the girl guides is important, she added.

The junior minister distributed Neel Kamal Award among 10-year girls (Yellow birds). 31 girls received crests and certificates from her. The programme was followed by a cultural soiree, said a PID handout.

Former senior secretary Zuena Aziz and Director General of Madrasa Education Directorate Habibur Rahman were present at the function presided over by National Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association Kazi Zebunnessa Begum.source: unb