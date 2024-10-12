Drives against crimes after Durga Puja: IGP - Dainikshiksha

Drives against crimes after Durga Puja: IGP

Dainikshiksha Desk |

There is no scope to escape punishment after committing any crime in the country, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam said today.

"Those who are involved in wrongdoings are few in numbers and if we all remain united, they will be insignificant. Yesterday's incident [at Tanti Bazar] proves this. We have arrested them and taken prompt action. So, those who want to commit crimes have no chance to escape," he said.

The IGP came up with the remark while talking to reporters after visiting Ramakrishna Mission Temple in the morning.

He also assured that drives will be conducted against mugging, extortion, drugs, criminal activities and for traffic management after Durga Puja.

Police will work to prevent any deterioration of law and order, he added.

The IGP also urged people to inform police regarding any sensitive issues, including extortion and criminal activities.

source: The daily star

