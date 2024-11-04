DU admission process begins - Dainikshiksha

DU admission process begins

Dainikshiksha desk |

The online application process for the undergraduate admission programme at Dhaka University for the academic year 2024-25 has begun.

Applications will be accepted until November 25.

Interested students can apply by visiting the university’s admission website at https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd.

This year, the application fee is 1,050 Taka.

The admission test of Fine Arts unit will be held on January 4.

Besides, the exams for the Arts, Law, and Social Sciences unit will take place on January 25, the Science unit exam on February 1, and the Business Studies unit exam on February 8.

source: UNB

