DU admission test results for 2023-24 session published - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University authorities published the results of undergraduate admission test for 2023-24 session on Thursday afternoon.

DU Vice Chancellor prof. ASM Maksud Kamal unveiled the results from Prof. Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom of the university.

A total of 109,363 students took part in science unit admission test of the university of which 9,723 students passed against 1851 available seats.

Pratik Rasul, a student of Notre Dame College, secured the 1st position in the test obtaining 111.25 score out of 120.

In Arts, Law and Social Science unit, 102,000 students took part in the admission test against 2934 seats. Only 10, 275 students passed the test.

A female student from Khulna Govt M M City College named Priyoti Mondol, topped the merit list in this unit securing a total of 105.25 marks out of 120.

In Business Studies unit, a student of Chittagong Commerce College secured position in the test scoring 105.50 out of 120..

A total of 4,582 students passed the test and there are only 1050 seats under this unit.

For Fine Arts unit, 530 students passed the test of which only 130 students will be able to take admission.

Badhan Talukder of Bir Shreshtha Munsi Abdur Rauf college secured the 1st position in this unit obtaining total 98.15 score in the test.

The students who passed the tests were asked to fill up subject choice forms from University’s official website in between April 3 to April 25.

Students can also download subject choice forms from April 1 for analysing subject and taking appropriate decision.

However, the DU VC also hinted that the classes of the new batches may start from July 1.

Source : UNB